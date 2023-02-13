Rev. John H. Steele, 76, of Oil City, PA, passed away peacefully, holding hands with both of his children on Friday, February 10th 2023.

Originally from San Francisco, John loved Oil City and truly considered it his home.

John served his country by enlisting into the U.S. Navy during the Vietnam War.

He was awarded the National Defense Service Medal, the Vietnam Service Medal, and was honorably discharged in 1967.

Upon returning to the states he met and married the love of his life Roberta (Bobbie) Nalepa who preceded him in death in 2009.

John dedicated his life and focus to his family and to the teachings of Jesus Christ.

Ordained through the Association of Fundamental Ministers & Churches, he was the pastor for President Chapel in President Township and serviced numerous churches throughout the area until his retirement.

John loved his grandchildren who referred to him as “Pa”, homemade pierogies, nature, and cherished spending time with loved ones.

John is survived by his daughter Sheri (Heasley), her husband William, their daughter Lauren (Johnson) and her husband Ben.

John is also survived by his son Jason, his wife Bridget (Foley), and their children Jonah, and Bailey.

Visitors will be received at Reinsel Funeral Home from 10:00 to 11:00 on Tuesday, February 14th. Funeral Services will be held at 11:00 A.M. with Rev. Eric Reamer, Pastor of the Oil City Free Christian Church, Presiding.

Military Honors will be accorded by the V.E.T.S.Honor Guard.

Interment will be in Calvary Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, friends and family are invited to make any donations in John’s memory to Oil City Free Christian Church at 109 East Bissell Ave.

Condolences may be sent at www.reinselfuneralhome.com.

Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.