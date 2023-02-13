 

SPONSORED: J&J Trailers & Equipment Sales Has Over 150 Trailers in Stock

Monday, February 13, 2023 @ 12:02 AM

Posted by Elicia Kifer

J&J 2 (1)SHIPPENVILLE, Pa. (EYT) – J&J Trailers & Equipment Sales is your one-stop shop for all your trailer needs!

J&J Trailers & Equipment Sales offers a wide selection of cargo trailers, utility trailers, dump trailers, tilt trailers, car haulers, and equipment-style trailers. With over 150+ trailers in stock, unbeatable prices, and top-notch customer service, you won’t find a better place to buy a trailer.

J&J offers the best brands around such as PJ, Liberty, Car Mate, DuraBull, Sport Haven, & Wells Cargo.

Stop by today to see why J&J Trailers & Equipment Sales is the best choice for all your trailer needs.

406 Thompson Road, Strattanville, PA 15829
814-297-6433

19821 Paint Blvd., Shippenville, PA 16254
814-226-6066

Check out our full line of inventory at JJTRAILERSALES.com

HOURS:

Sunday – CLOSED
Monday – 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.
Tuesday – 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.
Wednesday – 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.
Thursday – 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.
Friday – 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.
Saturday – 8:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.

