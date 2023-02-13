 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email [email protected]

Free Classifieds

 
 
 
 
 
 

SPONSORED BY H&R BLOCK

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

 

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

 
 
 
 

SPONSORED: Top Tier Federal Credit Union Accepting Applications for 2023 Scholarship Program

Monday, February 13, 2023 @ 12:02 AM

Posted by Elicia Kifer

Top Tier FCUCLARION, Pa. (EYT) – Top Tier Federal Credit Union will be awarding five $1,000 scholarships.

The deadline to submit an application is March 31, 2023. Scholarship winners will be announced in May.

Eligibility:

  • Applicant must be a member of Top Tier Federal Credit Union;
  • Applicant must be enrolled to attend a post-secondary institution for the upcoming school year;
  • Applicants may be enrolled to attend an accredited four-year college, graduate school, business school, technical school, trade school, or community college; and
  • Applicant must have maintained a 2.0 or higher QPA, “C” grade average, or 80 percent grade average (current high school or college).

Application Requirements

  • Submit a complete Scholarship Application Form.
  • Provide a current transcript.

Submission Deadline: March 31, 2023

Complete details and application forms are available online at https://toptierfcu.org/services/scholarships/.

Top Tier Federal Credit Union

Locations in Clarion, Brookville, and Cranberry

Visit Top Tier Federal Credit Union online: www.toptierfcu.org

toptier_fcu_logo_2022


Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.
Tags:

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2023 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.