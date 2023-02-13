 

State Police Calls: Troopers Investigating Burglary of Residence on Nebraska Road

Monday, February 13, 2023 @ 12:02 AM

Posted by Jacob Deemer

Pennsylvania State Trooper SUVFOREST/CLARION CO., Pa. (EYT) – Area state police responded to the following incidents: 

Troopers Investigating Possible Burglary of Residence on Nebraska Road

PSP Marienville responded to a residence on Nebraska Road in Green Township, Forest County, for a report of a possible burglary around 4:13 p.m. on Saturday, February 11.

Police say an unknown actor(s) entered through the front door of the residence at the above-described location without causing damage sometime between 3:00 p.m. on December 1 and 11:55 a.m. on February 11.

No items were reported missing by the victim, police say.

The victim is a 51-year-old Pittsburgh man.

The investigation is ongoing.

Harassment Allegations in Salem Township

According to a release issued by PSP Clarion on Saturday, February 11, troopers responded to a domestic disturbance at a residence on Triangle Road, in Salem Township, Clarion County, on January 31 around 8:34 p.m.

Police say the arrestee is a 31-year-old Knox man, and the victim is a 30-year-old Knox woman.

The investigation is ongoing.


Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

