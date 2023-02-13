Terry E. Brown, 66, of Polk, passed away on February 9, 2023 at UPMC Presbyterian, Pittsburgh.

He was born on April 15, 1956, in Venango County, to the late Benjamin Brown, Sr. and Shirley (McChesney) Pierson.

His mother precedes him in death.

In his younger years, Terry was employed by Windy Hill where he used his skills as a Machinist.

He loved being outdoors; you could find him hunting, fishing, and shooting skeet.

He was a member of Rainbow Club, Sandycreek Conservatory, and Clinton-Irwin Shooting Club. Terry’s catch phrases were “Hey Kid!” and “Okay Boss!”.

Left to cherish his memory are his children, Brian Brown and Kimmy Brown; his wife, Gloria; his brother, Benjamin Brown of Sugarcreek; his nephews, Shawn Brown, Mark Bell, and Mike Bell; his special great nephews; his aunts, Lorraine Grandlis of Franklin and Marilyn McChesney of Franklin; numerous counsins, and his beloved English Setter, Abby.

In addition to his mother, Terry is preceded in death by his step-father, Stanley Pierson; his niece, Misty Biles; his sister-in-law, Deborah Brown; as well as many aunts and uncles.

A memorial service for Terry will be held at the convenience of the family.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Gardinier-Warren Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc., 1315 Chestnut Street, Franklin, PA.

Terry will be laid to rest in Millcreek Cemetery.

Memorial contributions can be made in Terry’s memory to help defer funeral expenses c/o Gardinier-Warren Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc., 1315 Chestnut Street, Franklin, PA or online at www.WarrenFH.com.

Please take a moment to share a memory or condolences with the family on Terry’s Book of Memories at www.WarrenFH.com.

