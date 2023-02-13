Volunteers Continues Work of Charitable Deeds and Services

KNOX, Pa. (EYT) – The mission of Charitable Deeds and Services hasn’t changed since its founding in 2001 – to help the poor and needy with help for utility bills, clothing, and furniture in the Clarion, Venango, and Forest Counties.

(Picture above: A group of volunteers at Charitable Deeds and Services agreed to have their photo taken for this story, but they also agreed they didn’t want their names in the story because they are proud volunteers and not in it for publicity.)

Founder John Kerle recently retired and many of the organization’s volunteers will continue the work of Charitable Deeds and Services–walking the walk and talking the talk.

“It was always a dream of John’s to do something to help the community,” said Bobbi Wolfgong, now president of Charitable Deeds. “There was a little girl that had cancer, and John wanted to try to help her, so they had a spaghetti dinner thinking that it would be just one dinner.”

Spaghetti dinners were a big hit when the group first started and soon grew to the point where many different dinners were held for specific people in need. The dinners were time-consuming for volunteers and were limited to once a month, and then the group eventually stopped having them.

Donations continue to flow in despite the lack of spaghetti dinners. Various sales at Charitable Deeds warehouses and offices at 260 High Point Road in Knox contain all kinds of donated merchandise. Everything…even the proverbial kitchen sink.

“I got involved after my son Christopher passed away when he was nine in 2001, and my funeral director, Dave McEntire, a good friend of ours, said it might help me through grieving if I would go to an organizational meeting for Charitable Deeds,” explained Wolfgong.

The board of directors includes President Wolfgong, Bonnie Slaughenhaupt, Nolan Davis, Ellie Telesz, Nellie Hartzell, and Kerry Cochran.

“Charitable Deeds and Services is a non-profit organization. Volunteers give freely of their time, but we still have expenses that we need to cover with the income generated from our garage sales. Monthly bills for gas, electric, phone, insurance, etc. must be paid, in addition to being able to help those in our community that are struggling,” said Wolfgong.

Food Pantry

A food pantry is held on the fourth Thursday of every month. People need to call in and register at 814-797-0286.

Food is also donated from Sheetz, Aldi’s, and Country Fair, along with numerous area churches.

“We have big freezers in the back, and then when we do our food pantry before Thursday of every month, we can bring that out and add it to our selections,” said a volunteer. “We give 140 shopping carts of food away each month.”

Furniture

A warehouse of furniture includes free furniture for those in need and furniture for sale.

Many individuals in the area donate furniture.

Faller’s Furniture brings over furniture in good shape because when they deliver new furniture, customers often don’t want the old furniture. If any store can’t put it back in stock for sale, they donate it.

Home Depot is another example of how “a kitchen sink” can end up at Charitable Deeds.

“We might have somebody who had to get rid of all their furniture. Our warehouse holds all of the furniture, and it reaches a point where Charitable Deeds has a sale of surplus furniture.

“The money raised for the sales goes back into the organization to help people with their utility bills.”

Financial Assistance

Charitable Deeds and Services also works closely with existing human service agencies in its counties to provide funding for the greatest needs.

If you are seeking financial assistance, you may schedule appointments between 9:00 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. on Mondays by calling 814-797-0286 to register.

“Veterans in need may also request financial support that could include $400.00 every 12 months. They just have to describe why it is needed. (For example,) we get their bill and send a check directly to the utility company,” added Wolfgong.

Volunteers

Volunteers make charitable deeds and services possible. They feel the call of community service and often labor without any recognition.

According to Wolfgong, “There are easily a couple of hundred volunteers and about 25 that help us on a daily basis. We have volunteers who help send our mailings, and we have a little over 1,100 volunteers and donors.”

A recently published thank you letter to John Kerle described the impact of one person.

Charitable Deeds and Services started with funding from John and his family and has since grown to include over 1,000 faithful members. Members contribute to the organization in many different ways. They contribute monetarily, volunteer their time, pray for those on our prayer chain, send in monthly donations, and donate furniture, clothing, etc. All this is to help people in our community who are in need. Without John’s vision and support none of this would have been possible. “We all want to thank him for the many, many hours that he put into Charitable Deeds and services to make it what it is today. We are hoping to keep John’s dream of providing help to the people who need it in the Clarion, Venango, Forest, and surrounding counties. We are still the same organization with the same mission, but missing the great, generous, man who started it. A journey of 1,000 miles must begin with a single step. Thank you for letting us walk with you, John.

Financial assistance for poor and needy families in Clarion, Venango, and Forest Counties is available if they can’t afford to pay their bills. Appointments must be made by calling 814-797-0286 or 814-221-9966. All calls and requests go through Bobbie Wolfgong and Bonnie Slaughenhaupt.

