Vehicle Strikes Ditch, Brush Along I-80 in Scrubgrass Township

Tuesday, February 14, 2023 @ 12:02 AM

Posted by Jacob Deemer

policeSCRUBGRASS TWP., Pa. (EYT) – State Police in Franklin were dispatched to a crash that occurred along Interstate 80 in Scrubgrass Township on Saturday night.

According to Franklin-based State Police, this crash happened around 10:34 p.m. on Saturday, February 11, on Interstate 80 East, in Scrubgrass Township, Venango County.

Police say 29-year-old Hishawne A. Garnes, of Goodyear, Arizona, drove off the roadway in his 2023 Hyundai Sonata for unknown reasons just prior to Exit 42. The vehicle traveled approximately 180 feet off the roadway and then struck a muddy ditch that runs parallel along a guide rail off the exit ramp.

The vehicle knocked shrubbery and brush down in the woods before coming to final rest, according to police.

Garnes was using a seat belt and was not injured.


