Vehicle Strikes Ditch, Brush Along I-80 in Scrubgrass Township

SCRUBGRASS TWP., Pa. (EYT) – State Police in Franklin were dispatched to a crash that occurred along Interstate 80 in Scrubgrass Township on Saturday night.

According to Franklin-based State Police, this crash happened around 10:34 p.m. on Saturday, February 11, on Interstate 80 East, in Scrubgrass Township, Venango County.

Police say 29-year-old Hishawne A. Garnes, of Goodyear, Arizona, drove off the roadway in his 2023 Hyundai Sonata for unknown reasons just prior to Exit 42. The vehicle traveled approximately 180 feet off the roadway and then struck a muddy ditch that runs parallel along a guide rail off the exit ramp.

The vehicle knocked shrubbery and brush down in the woods before coming to final rest, according to police.

Garnes was using a seat belt and was not injured.

Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.