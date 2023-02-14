7-Day Weather Forecast for Clarion County
Today – Increasing clouds, with a high near 50. Calm wind becoming south 5 to 8 mph in the morning.
Tonight – Showers likely, mainly after 4am. Cloudy, with a low around 41. Southeast wind 9 to 18 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Wednesday – A chance of showers before 7am. Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 64. Windy, with a southwest wind 22 to 28 mph, with gusts as high as 41 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Wednesday Night – Increasing clouds, with a low around 45. Southwest wind 13 to 18 mph decreasing to 6 to 11 mph after midnight.
Thursday – Showers. High near 58. Southeast wind 7 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New precipitation amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible.
Thursday Night – Rain showers before 4am, then rain and snow showers likely. Some thunder is also possible. Low around 26. Breezy. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
Friday – Snow showers likely, mainly before 7am. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 32. Breezy. Chance of precipitation is 60%.
Friday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 18.
Saturday – Sunny, with a high near 39.
Saturday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 27.
Sunday – Partly sunny, with a high near 47.
Sunday Night – A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 36. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Washington’s Birthday – A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 50. Chance of precipitation is 50%.
