Beula B. Woods, 91 of Perry Twp, passed away on February 13, 2023 at her son’s home.

She was born in Mineral Twp, Venango County on August 26, 1931 to the late Harry and Agnes (Hoover) Beach.

She worked for Bashline Hospital for a short period of time as well as for Karns Produce Farmers Market for 20+ years.

She enjoyed most her role as a wife and homemaker for her husband and children.

Beula was Christian by faith.

She enjoyed spending time outdoors and had a talented green thumb. She loved gardening and would always have the most beautiful flowers.

She also enjoyed intricate coloring books, crocheting, and playing an assortment of games with her family.

Most of all she loved spending time with her family and loved them dearly.

She married her beloved husband, David R. Woods, Sr. on June 6, 1950. He preceded her in death on December 1, 2018.

Beula is survived by her son; David R. “Skip” Woods, Jr. and wife Carolee of Sandy Lake, daughters; Bonnie Karns of Franklin, Becky Gilliland and husband Todd of Hadley, and Bobbi Judy and husband Don of Franklin, grandchildren Connie (Tom) Karns, Wendy Wentling, Michael (LeAnn) Woods, Jason (Mikal) Pastuch, Sarah (Oren) Baughman, Nate Witherow, Cassie (Jason) Gadsby, Kylie Judy (Companion Sam Atwell), and Ally Judy, 14 great-grandchildren, 1 great-great-grandchild, as well as numerous nieces and nephews.

In addition to her husband and parents, Beula was preceded in death by an infant great-great-granddaughter, son-in-law John Karns, and siblings: Doris McClung Reed, Lillian Hart, Virginia “Gin” Leister, Eleanor Wylie, Lucille McFarland, Dorothy McCleary, two infant sisters, and one infant brother Alvin.

Private funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Rose And Black Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc. Stoneboro & Sandy Lake.

Interment will take place in Oak Hill Cemetery.

Memorials can be made for Beula by planting a tree or flowers in her memory.

