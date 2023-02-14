Bradys Bend Access in Armstrong County to Be Closed Temporarily for Improvements

HARRISBURG, Pa. – The Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission (PFBC) announced on Monday, February 13, that the Bradys Bend Access, which provides fishing and boating access to the Allegheny River in Bradys Bend Township, Armstrong County, will be temporarily closed for improvements beginning Monday, February 20.

(PHOTO: Bradys Bend Overlook. Courtesy Amy Dunn)

The Bradys Bend Access will remain closed through Friday, March 10.

During this time, improvements will be made to the boat launch ramp.

While construction is being completed at Bradys Bend, boaters should plan accordingly to find alternate access to the Allegheny River by using the Fisherman’s Cove Access upstream and the Cowanshannock Creek Access downstream.

The PFBC thanks the public for their patience and understanding as these improvements are completed.

