Charles E. Zacherl, 72, of Strattanville, passed away on February 11, 2023 at Clarion Hospital.

He was born in Lucinda on August 23, 1950 to the late Ralph and Mary (Judy) Zacherl.

Charles worked in maintenance at the Clarion-Limestone School District for 31 years until his retirement.

He proudly formed the Jen Zacherl Car Cruise in Lucinda in 2010. Charles was a member of the Night Cruisers Car Club, Antler Club of Lucinda, Clarion Rod & Gun Club and the Service Men’s Club of Knox.

Charles is survived by his daughter, Crystal Zacherl of Strattanville and his grandchildren, Jacob and Haley Zacherl of Strattanville; brothers, Dale Zacherl of Butler, Tim Zacherl of Erie, Gary Zacherl of Erie and Larry Zacherl of Lucinda; one sister, Elaine Ochs of Lucinda.

Charles is preceded in death by his parents, Ralph and Mary and wife, Jennifer Ann (Campbell) Zacherl.

As per family wishes there will be no visitation and a celebration of life will be held at a later date.

Arrangements are under the care of the Goble Funeral Home & Crematory in Clarion.

Friends and family may send online condolences, memorials, and obtain additional information by visiting www.goblefh.net.

