Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Maple Blueberry Crisp

Tuesday, February 14, 2023 @ 12:02 AM

Posted by Haley Bauer

With a tender crumb topping, this yummy blueberry crisp makes a wonderful treat! Treat your Valentine!

Ingredients

4 cups fresh or frozen blueberries
1/2 cup maple syrup

2 tablespoons cornstarch
1 teaspoon ground cinnamon
1-1/4 cups all-purpose flour
3/4 cup packed brown sugar
1/2 cup cold butter
1 teaspoon almond extract
Vanilla ice cream, optional

Directions

-Preheat oven to 375°. In a large bowl, combine blueberries, syrup, cornstarch, and cinnamon. Transfer to a greased 8-inch square baking dish. In a small bowl, combine flour and brown sugar. Cut in butter until mixture resembles coarse crumbs; stir in extract. Sprinkle over top.

-Bake until filling is bubbly and topping is golden brown, 35-40 minutes. If desired, serve with ice cream.

Do you want to have your recipe featured as the Clarion County Recipe of the day? If the answer is yes, the process is quick and easy! Simply email your recipe to [email protected] with “Clarion County Recipe of the Day” as the subject. Also, we’d love for you to include a fun picture of the dish you’re sharing. Make your recipe famous today!


