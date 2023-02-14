Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Maple Blueberry Crisp

With a tender crumb topping, this yummy blueberry crisp makes a wonderful treat! Treat your Valentine!

Ingredients

4 cups fresh or frozen blueberries

1/2 cup maple syrup



2 tablespoons cornstarch1 teaspoon ground cinnamon1-1/4 cups all-purpose flour3/4 cup packed brown sugar1/2 cup cold butter1 teaspoon almond extractVanilla ice cream, optional

Directions

-Preheat oven to 375°. In a large bowl, combine blueberries, syrup, cornstarch, and cinnamon. Transfer to a greased 8-inch square baking dish. In a small bowl, combine flour and brown sugar. Cut in butter until mixture resembles coarse crumbs; stir in extract. Sprinkle over top.

-Bake until filling is bubbly and topping is golden brown, 35-40 minutes. If desired, serve with ice cream.

