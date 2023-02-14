 

Delores M. (Cook) Attleberger

Tuesday, February 14, 2023 @ 11:02 AM

Posted by Ashley Eck

imgonline-com-ua-FrameBlurred-eMTnNiI5XcJzJDelores M. (Cook) Attleberger, 87, of Oil City, passed away at the Caring Place in Franklin on Sunday, Feb. 12th, 2023.

Born on May 8th, 1935 in Titusville, PA, she was the daughter of Lawrence W. & Blanche M. (Antill) Cook.

In her younger years, she worked at the Main Street Diner in Oil City. Later she worked at the Franklin Hospital for about 16 years.

Afterwards she learned her love of caring for the elderly, of which she was a natural as she loved it immensely.

She was an avid fan of and enjoyed watching the Pittsburgh Steelers, Pittsburgh Penguins, and Nascar.

She had a love for the knowledge she gained out of reading all kinds of books.

She took great joy in caring for her cats Tabby & Claudie.

She also cared for all the animals in the neighborhood, including birds, bunnies, cats, and dogs. Dogs would line up at her door looking for their daily treats!

She was married on September 4th, 1954 to Calvin W. Bickel and he preceded her in death, she later married Walter D. Attleberger and he also preceded her in death.

Delores is survived by her 2 sons, Calvin E. Bickel and his wife Paula of Seneca, PA, Douglas J. Bickel and his wife Tammy of Oil City, PA, a daughter, Susan R. (Bickel) Keener of Youngstown, OH. 3 granddaughters, Tara Y. (Bickel) Swab and her husband Dan of Sugarcreek, PA, Sheena N. (Bickel) Love and her husband Justin of Nichols, SC, Furnesta Keener of Youngstown, OH and a very special great grandson Daniel B. Swab.

She is also survived by her 2 sisters, Barbara M. McCormick of Cherrytree, PA, Marjorie A. Fisher of Rocky Grove, PA and a half brother, Robert M. Young of Texas.

She was preceded in death by her parents, a brother Lawrence W. (Skip) Cook, a half sister Blanche M. Luciano, and son-in-law Joseph Keener.

Per her request, there will be no public viewing or visitation. A private memorial service will be held by the family.

Delores sends a very special thank you to Dr. Wm. Fee for all the wonderful care she received from him throughout her lifetime. A heartfelt thank you to the Caring Place & Staff and also to Dr. Popescu & staff at the Titusville Hospital.

Memorial Contributions can be made in Delores’ memory to the Venango Co. Humane Society at 286 S. Main St., Seneca, PA 16346.

Morrison Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be left at www.morrisonhome.com.


