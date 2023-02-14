Featured Local Job: Managers at Clarion Area Agency on Aging

The Clarion Area Agency on Aging is currently hiring for two manager positions.

Aging Care Manager

Monday—Friday 8:30 a.m.—4:30 p.m. – 1 hour lunch

Responsibilities include:

Provide confidential care management services to identify problems in the following areas of consumer functioning: social supports, activities of daily living, physical and mental health, nutrition, physical environment, economic status. Carry out all components of the care management system: assessment, service plan, arranging for services, follow-up, case recording and reassessment

Obtain Protective Service training and participate as an on-call and back-up protective services worker on a regular rotating basis to maintain 24-hour coverage. Take reports of need and conduct investigations of reported abuse under the Older Adult Protective Service Act.

Perform Pre-Admission Assessment duties as needed.



Must have a bachelor’s degree with major coursework in social sciences or psychology and a valid PA driver’s license



Starting Rate: $15-$18/hr depending on experience



Benefits include: Health, dental, and vision insurance – Life insurance – Paid time off – Paid Holidays – Retirement Plan

Please send your resume to 16 Venture Lane, Clarion, PA 16214, or email [email protected]

Senior Center Manager – Satellite Centers

Mondays – 8:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. – New Bethlehem Center – 430 Broad Street, New Bethlehem, PA 16242

Tuesdays – 8:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m – Knox Center – 504 E. Railroad Street, Knox, PA 16232

Wednesdays – 8:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. – varied location in Clarion County

Responsibilities include:

Provide nutrition and center services to older adults through congregate meal program

Assists seniors in getting health service information, transportation, and shopping assistance

Assists center council fundraising committee to develop and implement fundraising projects and increase contributions to comply with AAA fundraising plan

Networking with local organizations to help in the planning and implementation of health, educational, recreational, socialization programs, and activities at the center and in the local community

Promote and develop center growth and health and wellness activities, programs, and screenings

Coordinate with the Senior Center Services Director in the planning, scheduling, and implementation of all center programs, activities, and projects

Must have valid driver’s license & high school diploma/GED

Starting pay: $11.50/hour

Benefits include: Paid time off – Retirement plan – Employee assistance program – Life Insurance

Please send your resume to 16 Venture Lane, Clarion, PA 16214, or email [email protected]

Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.