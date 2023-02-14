Featured Local Job: Managers at Clarion Area Agency on Aging
The Clarion Area Agency on Aging is currently hiring for two manager positions.
Aging Care Manager
Monday—Friday 8:30 a.m.—4:30 p.m. – 1 hour lunch
Responsibilities include:
- Provide confidential care management services to identify problems in the following areas of consumer functioning: social supports, activities of daily living, physical and mental health, nutrition, physical environment, economic status. Carry out all components of the care management system: assessment, service plan, arranging for services, follow-up, case recording and reassessment
- Obtain Protective Service training and participate as an on-call and back-up protective services worker on a regular rotating basis to maintain 24-hour coverage. Take reports of need and conduct investigations of reported abuse under the Older Adult Protective Service Act.
- Perform Pre-Admission Assessment duties as needed.
Must have a bachelor’s degree with major coursework in social sciences or psychology and a valid PA driver’s license
Starting Rate: $15-$18/hr depending on experience
Benefits include: Health, dental, and vision insurance – Life insurance – Paid time off – Paid Holidays – Retirement Plan
Please send your resume to 16 Venture Lane, Clarion, PA 16214, or email [email protected]
Senior Center Manager – Satellite Centers
Mondays – 8:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. – New Bethlehem Center – 430 Broad Street, New Bethlehem, PA 16242
Tuesdays – 8:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m – Knox Center – 504 E. Railroad Street, Knox, PA 16232
Wednesdays – 8:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. – varied location in Clarion County
Responsibilities include:
- Provide nutrition and center services to older adults through congregate meal program
- Assists seniors in getting health service information, transportation, and shopping assistance
- Assists center council fundraising committee to develop and implement fundraising projects and increase contributions to comply with AAA fundraising plan
- Networking with local organizations to help in the planning and implementation of health, educational, recreational, socialization programs, and activities at the center and in the local community
- Promote and develop center growth and health and wellness activities, programs, and screenings
- Coordinate with the Senior Center Services Director in the planning, scheduling, and implementation of all center programs, activities, and projects
Must have valid driver’s license & high school diploma/GED
Starting pay: $11.50/hour
Benefits include: Paid time off – Retirement plan – Employee assistance program – Life Insurance
Please send your resume to 16 Venture Lane, Clarion, PA 16214, or email [email protected]
Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.