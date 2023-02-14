Francis J. “Frank” Butcher, 81, of Clarion, passed away Sunday morning, February 12, 2023 at the Shippenville Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center.

He was born on January 14, 1942 in Massillon, Ohio; son of the late John Albert and Cleora Helen Baus Butcher.

Frank proudly served in the United States Army from 1960-1966.

He married the former Mary Jane Kier on March 17, 1979, who survives.

In his earlier years, Frank previously worked as an RN Supervisor at the VA Medical Center in Aspinwall. He then owned and operated Allegheny Floral and Gift Shoppe in Natrona Heights until he retired.

Frank dedicated his life to his family and loved spending time with his granddaughter, Chloe.

In addition to his wife, Frank is survived by his daughter, Christine McGee and her husband, James McGee, Jr., of Clarion; his granddaughter, Chloe McGee; and 3 sisters, Nancy Morrison, Debby Hendrickson, and Jackie Copeland, all of Ohio; along with a number of nieces and nephews.

The Robert V. Burns Funeral Home in Clarion is handling the arrangements.

Per Frank’s request, there will be no public visitation and all services will be private.

Interment will take place in the New Bethlehem Cemetery.

Online condolences can be sent to the family by visiting www.rvburnsfuneralhome.com.

