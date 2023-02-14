Gary A. Spence, 60, of Sigel, died Sunday afternoon, February 12, 2023 at his home of natural causes.

Born on November 30, 1962 in Ashtabula, Ohio, he was the son of the late Robert Spence and Susan Zipfel Spence Pierce. His mother survives.

He was a 1981 graduate of Edgewood High School and was of Methodist faith.

Gary had been employed for many years as a drywaller at Penn Grove and SMI, but most recently in the logging industry.

His pastimes included hunting, fishing and being in the outdoors.

Those surviving are his mother and step father, Susan and William Pierce; his brother, Brian (Michelle) Spence; his sister, Kathi Spence; as well as his five nieces.

In addition to his father he was preceded in death by his brother, David Spence and two sisters, Debbie Ferrando and an infant sister.

Interment with private graveside services will be held at Kahletown Cemetery, Eldred Township, Jefferson County.

