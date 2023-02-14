Joel E. Roberts, 83, of Titusville, passed away Sunday evening February 12, 2023 at the Titusville Area Hospital.

Joel was born on July 4, 1939 in Titusville, a son of the late Norman and Edna Shrout Roberts.

He was married to Karen Manges on June 6, 1994 in Titusville, who survives.

Joel was first married to Judith McCombs who preceded him in death in 1978. He later married Connie Horn who preceded him in death in 1985.

Joel was a graduate of Spartansburg High School.

Joel had been employed at Queen Cutlery in his early years and later at Cyclops Specialty Steel Corp. and Cytemp.

He was also employed at Grand Valley Manufacturing.

He was employed at McDonalds and was last self-employed as an electrician. He was also trained at the Kerr Skill Center in between jobs.

Joel had attended the First United Methodist Church.

He enjoyed music and playing his fiddle and guitar. He especially enjoyed being with his family, children and grandchildren.

Joel is survived by his loving wife Karen of Titusville; his children, Vicki Roberts and husband Larry Clark of Erie, Mechele See and husband Ron of Titusville, Joel Roberts, Jr. and wife Sharon of Centerville, Robin Roberts and wife Joyce of Titusville, Jill Brock and husband Jerry of Fairborn, OH, and Jennifer Dales and husband Travis of Jamestown, PA; step-children, Wendy McCullough and husband Jason of Bicknell, Indiana, and Angela Cooper and husband Caleb of Slippery Rock, PA; 15 grandchildren; 26 great grandchildren; 9 great great grandchildren; a brother, Steve Sosnowski and companion Debra Brown of Titusville; and numerous nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents and wives, Joel was preceded in death by a grandson, David Roberts; a granddaughter, SaLayna M. Lee; a step-son, Samuel Colpetzer; a son-in-law, Andrew Lee; two brothers, infant Norman “Sonny” Roberts and Samuel E. Roberts and Mabel; and two sisters, Violet Childers and Bud, and Shirley McGarvie and Robert.

No public calling hours or service will be observed.

Private interment will be in Sunnyside Cemetery.

The family asks that in lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the charity of one’s choice.

To share condolences with the family, please visit https://www.garrettfuneralhomeinc.com/.

