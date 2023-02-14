Mrs. Joyce A. Hoak, 88, passed away on Saturday, February 11, 2023, at Southwoods Assisted Living Community.

She raised six children in Diamond and later moved to Titusville.

She was a devoted mother, grandmother, and friend and never said an unkind word about anyone. What a testament that was! Heaven has opened its gates for this special lady.

Mrs. Hoak was born on June 9, 1934, in Springdale, PA to the late Herbert and Ruth C. (Schankweiler) Ripper.

She was a graduate of Colestock High School, class of 1952.

Joyce retired as a rural mail carrier on Titusville’s Route 5.

She was a member of the First United Methodist Church of Titusville and a former member of the Diamond United Methodist Church where she faithfully served for many years and sang in the choir.

While at Diamond she taught adult and children’s Sunday School classes and many Bible Schools and served on several boards and committees.

She also volunteered her time to help with the completion of the new sanctuary in the 1970’s.

Joyce enjoyed collecting antiques, flower gardening, reading, going to yard sales, and spending time with her family and grandchildren.

She especially loved to watch the Pittsburgh Steelers.

She is survived by her 5 daughters and 1 son, Sandra Vroman (Rick) of White City Road, Titusville, Amy Williams (Denny) of Titusville, Debra Kolacek (Karl) of Diamond, Barbie Medilovic (Sead) of Erie, Janette Phillips (Todd) of Meadville, and Paul Smalley (Linda) of Diamond; fourteen grandchildren, twenty-one great-grandchildren, numerous nieces, nephews, step children, and step-grandchildren.

Joyce was preceded in death by her husband John H. Hoak, Sr. who she met while working at the Titusville Toy Shop and married on September 3, 1995.

Prior to John were husbands Norris J. Buchanan and Paul E. Smalley; her brother, Barry Ripper; and sister-in-law, Agnes Ripper.

Visitation will be at the First United Methodist Church 302 W. Walnut St., Titusville, PA 16354 on Saturday, February 18th from 11:00 am to 1:00 pm with the funeral service to follow conducted by Rev. Larry Reitz.

A live stream of the service can be viewed at 1:00 pm on Joyce’s tribute page at garrettfuneralhomeinc.com.

Interment will be in Kerr Hill Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Crawford County 417 N. Monroe St., Titusville, or the First United Methodist Church 302 W. Walnut St., Titusville.

Many thanks to the Southwoods community and Hospice for the wonderful care and love given to our mother and family. Your compassion will be remembered.

