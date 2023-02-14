Mar-c Corbett, 92, of Foxburg, entered into Eternal Rest with her Lord and Savior early Thursday afternoon (02-09-23) of natural causes at her residence.

Born in Mosgrove, Armstrong Co., Pa. on June 17, 1930, she was the daughter of the late Alf and Eva Marie Duncan Slagle.

She was a 1948 graduate of Parker High School.

Mar-c was married to the late Orval Corbett who preceded her in death on June 18, 2006.

Mar-c and Orval were married on December 25, 1948 and enjoyed 58 years together raising a family and sharing their kindness to those around them.

She was very family oriented and enjoyed having everyone over for dinner and her delicious baked goods and pies with her “amazing crust”. No one ever left her house hungry.

She also enjoyed playing games and cards with family and friends. She especially enjoyed playing bridge with her friends and online.

Mar-c also was an avid Steeler fan and never missed cheering on her favorite team.

Mar-c was the best mother, and grandmother and was always there when her family needed her. She treasured her family and she was the most generous, caring, selfless person who placed everyone’s needs above her own. She was one of a kind.

Mar-c will be greatly missed by all who had the pleasure of knowing her. She was loved by so many and will be forever in our hearts.

In her earlier years, she enjoyed working and creating floral designs at the former Dean’s Flower Shop in Parker and later became a licensed real estate agent with the Smathers Agency of Clarion.

She will be long remembered as the manager and club house steward at the Foxburg Country Club and was greatly appreciated by both golfers and board members alike.

She found much love and spiritual guidance in her attendance at Park Hill Church of God in West Freedom where she enjoyed the company of great fellowship.

Surviving are two daughters: Coleen Michael of East Brady and Cindy Rapp (Jim) of Parker; one granddaughter: Kelly (Matt) Roofner of Butler, PA and one grandson: Mitchell Emery of Foxburg, PA and Blake Smith of Fairview (Petrolia). As well as numerous nieces and nephews.

In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by three brothers; John, Charles and Gerald “Sam” Slagle.

Visitation will be held from Noon to 1:00 PM on Saturday, February 18, 2023 at the H.Jack Buzard Funeral Home, 201 So. Wayne Ave., Parker, Pa.

A Memorial services will be held at 1:00 PM.

Final inurnment of both the husband and wife will be at Bear Creek Cemetery in Petrolia.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials in Mar-c’s name be sent to Park Hill Church of God, 3314 Lime Plant Road, Parker, Pa. 16049.

To share condolences with the family visit https://www.buzardfuneralhomes.com/ .

Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.