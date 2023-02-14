Empowering Young Women: Jada Smith’s S.W.A.G. Presents Scholarship to Encourage Athletic, Academic, and Artistic Excellence

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – Jada Smith–founder of the nonprofit organization Scholars With Athletic/Academic/Artistic Goals (S.W.A.G.)–presented a $300.00 scholarship to Penn Hills Charter School of Entrepreneurship.

The presentation took place on Saturday night prior to the Clarion versus IUP women’s basketball game at Clarion University where Smith is a student-athlete and a psychology major.

(Photo above, left to right: PennWest President Dr. Dale-Elizabeth Pehrsson; Mrs. Titus, PHCSE Entrepreneurial Education Coach; Jada Smith; Alex, PHCSE student; and Dr. Jones, PHCSE CEO. Photo by by Dave Cyphert of ProPoint Media Photography.)

Smith, a graduate of GESU School and Merion Mercy Academy, both in the Philadelphia area, founded S.W.A.G. in 2019 with the goal of recognizing young women with athletic, academic, and artistic achievements. The organization offers scholarships, mentorship, and workshops focused on promoting self-esteem, self-worth, reflection, and journaling.

Dr. Jones and Mrs. Titus, of Penn Hills Charter School of Entrepreneurship (PHCSE), were in attendance to receive the scholarship on behalf of the school. Dr. Jones expressed gratitude for S.W.A.G.’s generosity and presented a matching donation to further support the organization’s mission.

(Photo by Dave Cyphert of ProPoint Media Photography.)

“Opportunities should be available to all young people, regardless of their background or circumstances,” Jada Smith said on her organization’s website. “By removing financial barriers, we can help create a more equitable and just world where everyone has access to education, sports, and other activities that can help them succeed.”

Penn Hills Charter School of Entrepreneurship, a K-8 public school located in Pittsburgh, Pa., opened its doors in 2011. It has since grown to educate hundreds of students from over 15 school districts in the Greater Pittsburgh area. The school provides an innovative and engaging curriculum of entrepreneurial education, aligned with Pennsylvania Common Core standards, in which all subjects, including science, math, social studies, and English language arts, incorporate entrepreneurial concepts.

With the $300,00 scholarship and matching donation, S.W.A.G. will continue to support young women in their pursuit of academic, athletic, and artistic excellence. The presentation was a testament to the organization’s commitment to providing access to opportunities and breaking down financial barriers for young people.

Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.