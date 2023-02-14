Ninth Annual Purses and Bling Fundraiser Set for March 25

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – Immaculate Conception Parish School will hold its 9th annual “Purses and Bling… It’s a Girl Thing” event on Saturday, March 25.

The event begins at 6:00 p.m.

Doors will open at 5:30 p.m. at the Immaculate Conception Parish Event Center located at 729 Main Street in Clarion.

Tickets are $40.00, and attendees must be at least 21 years of age. Tickets include dinner, beverages, and a chance to win 10 amazing prizes.

All proceeds from the event go toward Immaculate Conception School.

The Purses and Bling event was founded in 2013 by Colleen Faller, Kim Kroh, and Dawn Miller.

A limited number of 300 tickets go on sale on February 17, 2023. You may purchase tickets at the school office or at the Clarion YMCA.

For more information, visit the Facebook event page here.

