Police Investigate Hit-and-Run Crash in Farmington Township

FARMINGTON TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Marienville-based State Police released the details of a hit-and-run crash that occurred in Farmington Township.

According to a release issued by PSP Marienville on Tuesday, February 14, a PSP Marienville Trooper was dispatched to Car Mate located at 32591 State Route 66 in Farmington Township, Clarion County, around 8:28 a.m. on Tuesday, February 7, for a hit-and-run incident.

Upon arrival at the scene, the trooper began an investigation and was able to see tire tracks from the muddy parking lot coming down the hill leading to the building of Car Mate.

The trooper indicated that this hit-and-run occurred when an unknown vehicle drove out of the parking lot of Car Mate and down a grass hill before crossing Rails to Trails pavement and finally impacting the west side of the building. After impact, the vehicle backed up and drove north on Rails to Trails, entering the parking lot of Car Mate before going in an unknown direction on Route 66. A canvas was not conducted due to officer safety reasons.

The trooper noted physical evidence, including tire tracks leaving the parking lot, coming down the hill, and crossing rails to trails before striking the building. Car Mate’s building had a dent on the west side with no paint transferred from the suspect vehicle. Broken plastic pieces from the vehicle were left on the scene, according to the complaint.

The known complainant was interviewed around 8:30 a.m. on February 7. He reported that he noticed the damage to the building when he arrived to work by noticing the plastic car parts laying on the ground and then noticing the dent to the side of the building. He said he wanted to make sure this hit-and-run was documented, and that no cameras work and there were no witnesses.

According to police, this crash shall be closed due to the absence of solvability factors. If further investigation or solvability factors surface, the investigation shall be reported and supplemented on a TraCS Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Crash Supplemental Report as a Non-Reportable Full Investigation.

