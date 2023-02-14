Robert Merle Gourley, 82, of Clarion, passed away peacefully on February 13, 2013 at his residence.

He was born May 16, 1940 in Clarion Township to the late Clyde Merle Gourley & Agnes Helena (Conner) Gourley.

Robert married the former Mary Ruth Boyles on August 26, 1961 and she survives.

He worked at R & H Trucking , Lawrence Cement, & retired from Glenn Redi Mix.

He enjoyed hunting, camping, traveling, antique car restoration and showing, most recently painting on stone, wood, and slate.

Robert is survived by his wife Mary Ruth Gourley of Clarion; children, Barbara Ann (David) Gourley Opper of Chuluota, FL and Denise Marie Gourley of Euless, TX. In addition, Robert is survived by his grandson, Austin Opper of Chuluota, FL.

Robert was preceded in death by his parents and infant son, Robert William Gourley.

Special thanks to Ryan Clark, Katie, & the Clarion Forest VNA Hospice, Wendy Haws, Family members, neighbors, & Kerry Allshouse for all the care and assistance.

Funeral services for Robert will be private.

Arrangements are under the care of the Goble Funeral Home & Crematory in Clarion.

Friends and family may send online condolences, order flowers and memorials, and obtain additional information by visiting www.goblefh.net.

