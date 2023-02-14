Boys and Theatre – A Match Made in Heaven
CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – Theatre, acting, and being on stage have been attracting boys for centuries.
From Shakespearean times to the present day, boys have always been drawn to the magic and excitement of the stage. While girls may seem to dominate the world of theatre, there are plenty of things that boys love about it, too.
Here are just a few of the many reasons why boys love the world of theatre:
Performing in front of an audience
Boys love the thrill of performing in front of an audience. There is nothing quite like the rush of adrenaline that comes with being on stage, and, for many boys, the stage is their chance to shine. Whether they are playing the lead or just a small part, the experience of performing in front of others is one that they will never forget.
The challenge of acting
Acting is a challenging and rewarding experience for boys. It requires a great deal of concentration, focus, and discipline, and these are all qualities that boys often possess. By taking on the challenge of acting, boys can improve their confidence and public speaking skills, as well as develop their creativity and imagination.
The opportunity to be someone else
The world of theatre provides boys with the chance to escape reality and become someone else. Whether they are playing a hero or a villain, the experience of stepping into someone else’s shoes is one that boys love. This is especially true for shy or introverted boys, who may find it difficult to express themselves in everyday life.
The camaraderie of being part of a team
Boys also love the camaraderie that comes with being part of a theatre production. They get to work with others, form close bonds, and create something truly special together. This is a great way for boys to build their social skills and make new friends.
The satisfaction of putting on a great show
Finally, boys love the satisfaction that comes with putting on a great show. Whether they are performing in front of a packed house or just a few people, there is nothing quite like the feeling of having put on a successful production.
The world of theatre, acting, and being on stage has something to offer every boy. From the thrill of performing in front of an audience to the challenge of acting, there are many reasons boys love being involved in theatre. Whether you’re a boy looking to explore your love of the stage or a parent looking for ways to encourage your son’s creativity and imagination, theatre is a great place to start. By participating in theatre, boys can have fun, express themselves, and develop valuable life skills that will benefit them for years to come. So, why not encourage your son to try theatre and see for yourself what he will love about it?
If your boy is in 2nd to 8th grade, he has an opportunity that not many small-town kids get. At Clarion Center for the Arts, kids can perform in two full-scale musical productions each year. As highlighted above, this is a great way for kids to grow their confidence, communication skills, creativity, and sense of community.
The next musical that kids will perform through Clarion Center for the Arts is “Into the Woods, JR.” This show tells the story of a baker and his wife who set out to lift a curse placed on them by a witch, and features beloved characters such as Little Red Riding Hood and Jack from “Jack and the Beanstalk”. The show is full of catchy music, witty dialogue, and important lessons about responsibility and the consequences of our actions.
Auditions for this show will be held on Thursday, March 2nd, but boys can find out if this experience is right for them before auditions by attending a Two-Week Intro for $29.99 on February 16th and 23rd from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.
If you’d like to get started with theatre, click the link below to learn more about this Two-Week Intro.
Kids who register for the Intro will also receive a free rehearsal t-shirt!
If you have any questions, feel free to reach out to Clarion Center for the Arts via email, call, or
text:
[email protected]
Call/Text: 814-319-5631
Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.