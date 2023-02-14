SPONSORED: Spine & Extremities Center Offers Enhanced Spinal Decompression Program
CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – Spine & Extremities Center in Clarion offers an enhanced spinal decompression program for individuals with lower back pain.
If you have lower back pain and have not had satisfactory results with prior treatments such as chiropractic care, physical therapy, oral steroids, or NSAIDs and have not yet had surgery, you may benefit from a structured non-surgical spinal decompression program supervised by a Doctor of Chiropractic (DC) at Spine & Extremities Center in Clarion.
Patients who could have success with the program may have had chiropractic care or physical therapy in the past with some success but have off-and-on recurrent episodes. Many patients report that their pain is briefly relieved by traction, inversion tables, massage, or spinal manipulation, but then symptoms quickly recur.
X-rays often show chronic findings in the lumbar spine such as degenerative disk disease, vertebral body spurring, lumbar spondylosis, and facet arthritis. Any of these can be a pain generator causing pain in the lower back and these conditions can often be relieved by decompression. Most disc herniations in the lumbar spine are broad-based and do not cause compression of any neural elements but may cause pain through what is known as “neoinnervation” which causes the disk itself to become a pain-generating structure.
How Spine & Extremities Center may be able to help:
This is not a simple series of non-focused lumbar traction sessions. Spine & Extremities Center offers the use of a highly specialized KDT Spinal Decompression Table in combination with several emerging regenerative physical medicine modalities. In addition, the center offers lumbar flexion-distraction techniques, manipulation, and corrective exercise treatments that can be used to help heal the soft tissues and supporting structures in your lumbar spine and pelvis. These can help reduce your pain, decrease stiffness, and increase range of motion. This allows you to do your daily and recreational activities with decreased or no pain and overall may therefore improve your quality of life.
Some patients receive these treatments to be able to continue with their physically demanding work. Some just need relief from the pain as it interferes with their enjoyment of life. Others get treated to improve recovery and enhance performance for a wide range of sports and athletic activities.
In addition to the intervertebral disks and facets (joints) of the spine undergoing decompression sessions, your specific pain generators that Spine & Extremities Center uncovers during your evaluation and initial modality treatment sessions will be addressed. The center includes directed regenerative treatments to reinforce the structural integrity of your lumbosacral spine through stimulating and enhancing a healing response from the body including the following specific structures:
- Iliolumbar ligaments and lumbosacral ligaments
- Posterior Sacroiliac ligaments, sacrospinous ligaments, sacrococcygeal ligaments
- Interspinous and supraspinous ligaments
- Multiple muscle insertions primarily along the posterior chain muscles
- Each synovial (facet) joint of your lumbosacral spine
Each program is individualized. Some modalities may not be indicated or useful in certain cases. The core of the program is the KDT Spinal Decompression Table. Spine & Extremities Center has four regenerative medicine modalities, as well as chiropractic techniques, corrective exercise, nutrition recommendations, and lifestyle counseling that will be given to each patient over the course of the program.
Twenty KDT Spinal Decompression sessions are the building blocks of this program. These sessions are 2-3 times per week for about 8-10 weeks. The center includes six sessions that use combinations of our advanced regenerative/rehabilitative modalities that include our two Shockwave Sources (focused and “non-focused” Radial Pulse Wave), High Energy Inductive Therapy (HEIT), and Class IV Medical Laser depending on your specific condition, progress, and feedback. These sessions are 7-14 days apart and will be scheduled on select days you are here for decompression. Shockwave Therapy will help in localization of your pain as there are many pain generating areas along the lumbar spine and lumbosacral areas.
Dr. Aaron Peters will do a structural and functional examination of your spine on the first treatment day and correct any segmental restrictions in your lumbar spine, lumbosacral articulations, sacroiliac joints, and release any fascial distortions manually.
About Enhanced KDT (Kennedy Decompression Systems) Spinal Decompression:
The core of any decompression program starts with the type of table utilized and is augmented by the additional noninvasive regenerative treatments we have available. Our table is designed to allow treatment with the patient either on their stomach (prone) or on their back (supine). Most other tables require a patient to be on their back. Being on the stomach allows us to further adjust the degree of flexion or extension, angles of the pull vectors, and set the treatment specific to your needs and the anatomic structures targeted. One size does not fit all, and traction tables that only offer supine treatments fail to properly align the vector forces of the decompression to the essential areas.
The complete, comprehensive eight-week program is $1,795 and is not covered by or billed to insurance. Healing often continues and patients report improving symptoms even after the last session as the regenerative process continues for several additional months.
Download the Spine & Extremities app or call the office at 814-227-5855.
Office Hours:
Monday: 12:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.
Tuesday: 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.
Wednesday: 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.
Thursday: 12:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.
Friday: 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.
Apple App Store: https://apps.apple.com/us/app/spine-extremities-center/id1590117359?ign-itsct=apps_box_link&ign-itscg=30200
Google Play Store: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.fitnessmobileapps.spineandextremetiescenter&hl=en
More information can be found at www.spineandextremitiescenter.com.
Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.