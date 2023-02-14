SPONSORED: Valentine’s Day Specials Are Offered Today at Sweet Basil!
SHIPPENVILLE, Pa. (EYT) – Stop at Sweet Basil Italian Restaurant today for their Valentine’s Day Specials. You can also order from their regular fine-dining menu!
The following Valentine’s Day Specials are offered on Tuesday, February 14, 2023:
The Valentine’s Day Specials will be offered AFTER 3:00 p.m.
Individuals can also order from the regular fine-dining menu.
The restaurant is not accepting reservations; seating is first come, first served.
Dining Room Hours:
Wednesday through Saturday: 11:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m.
Sunday, Monday, and Tuesday: 11:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.
Sweet Basil Italian Restaurant & Bar is located at 21108 Paint Blvd., Shippenville, PA 16254.
Follow Sweet Basil’s Facebook page for updates: https://www.facebook.com/sweetbasilrestaurantandbar/.
(Photos by Dave Cyphert of ProPoint Media Photography.)
Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.