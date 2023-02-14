State Police Calls: Pair of Indecent Assault Cases Underway

CLARION/FOREST CO., Pa. (EYT) – Marienville-based State Police responded to the following incidents:

Indecent Assault at SCI Forest

PSP Marienville received a report of an indecent assault that occurred at SCI Forest on Woodland Drive in Jenks Township, Forest County.

According to a release issued on Monday, February 13, the incident happened sometime between 10:20 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, February 4.

Police say the victim is a 31-year-old Huntingdon man.

The investigation is ongoing.

Indecent Assault in Farmington Township Reported to Mandated Reporter

According to Marienville-based State Police, an indecent assault was reported to a mandated reporter near State Route 36 in Farmington Township, Clarion County.

Police say the incident occurred sometime between January 1 and Friday, February 10.

This investigation is ongoing.

Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.