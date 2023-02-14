 

State Police Calls: Pair of Indecent Assault Cases Underway

Tuesday, February 14, 2023 @ 12:02 AM

Posted by Jacob Deemer

psp carCLARION/FOREST CO., Pa. (EYT) – Marienville-based State Police responded to the following incidents: 

Indecent Assault at SCI Forest

PSP Marienville received a report of an indecent assault that occurred at SCI Forest on Woodland Drive in Jenks Township, Forest County.

According to a release issued on Monday, February 13, the incident happened sometime between 10:20 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, February 4.

Police say the victim is a 31-year-old Huntingdon man.

The investigation is ongoing.

Indecent Assault in Farmington Township Reported to Mandated Reporter

According to Marienville-based State Police, an indecent assault was reported to a mandated reporter near State Route 36 in Farmington Township, Clarion County.

Police say the incident occurred sometime between January 1 and Friday, February 10.

This investigation is ongoing.


