State Police Give Update on Alleged Indecent Assault of 10-Year-Old Boy

MADISON TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A Public Information Officer of Troop C State Police reported an update on the indecent assault of a 10-year-old boy.

Troop C PIO/CSO (Public Information Officer/Community Services Officer) based in Punxsutawney informed exploreClarion.com on Monday, February 13, that the indecent assault reported last week did not happen at Union School District.

A previous public information release report issued by Clarion-based State Police on Thursday, February 9, stated that an indecent assault was reported by the Union School District located on Baker Street, in Madison Township, Clarion County.

The Troop C PIO/CSO told exploreClarion.com that the Union School District reported the indecent assault as “a mandated reporter.”

According to police, the alleged victim of the indecent assault is a 10-year-old male, of New Bethlehem.

Dr. John Kimmel, Superintendent of Union School District told exploreClarion.com, “Essentially, we received a report of an alleged event and as mandated reporters, the high school administrator had reported that to the police as we’re mandated to do. There was no incident that occurred on our property.”

When asked if there was any threat to the student or other students, Dr. Kimmel said, “I don’t believe that there’s any continued threat to the student. I know that it is an ongoing investigation for the police. I just know that we turn the information over that we have to them and let them conduct their investigation.”

Note: A mandated reporter is an adult who is legally required to report suspected child abuse if he/she has reasonable cause to suspect that a child is a victim of child abuse. This includes individuals who have direct contact with children in the course of employment.

