Twila F. Shaffer, 74, of Clarion and formerly of New Bethlehem, died Wednesday, February 1, 2023 at Clarview Nursing and Rehabilitation Center following a period of declining health.

Born November 3, 1948 in Brookville, she was the daughter of the late Harry and Dorothy Greenawalt Hanlon.

She was a graduate of Redbank High School.

On November 23, 1968 at New Bethlehem Presbyterian Church she married Harry P. Shaffer. He Survives.

Prior to her retirement she had been employed at Jamesway, Sheetz and Clarion Hospital.

In addition to her husband she is survived by her son, Lewis and daughter, Tina.

Her parents preceded her in death.

Furlong Funeral Home, 50 Broad St., Summerville, PA. has been entrusted with the final arrangements for Mrs. Shaffer.

There will be no public services held.

