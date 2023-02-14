Local Man Accused of Stealing Southern Comfort Mini Bottles from Clarion Sheetz

CLARION BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – A local man is facing charges for allegedly stealing alcohol from the Clarion Sheetz last Tuesday night.

According to court documents, the Clarion Borough Police Department filed criminal charges against 43-year-old Shawn P. Cadet, of Clarion, in Magisterial District Judge Daniel L. Quinn’s office on Friday, February 10.

According to a criminal complaint, Clarion Borough Police were dispatched around 6:44 p.m. on Tuesday, February 7, to Sheetz on E. Main Street in Clarion Borough for a male who was refusing to leave.

Officers arrived on the scene and went inside where they spoke to the store manager who reported that the male was in the store trying to purchase alcohol. She said that he was denied because he was drunk, the complaint states.

According to the complaint, the store manager said that the male became belligerent, saying “(expletive) inconsiderate (expletive), because you’re racist. If I was white, you would serve me alcohol.”

The manager told police the male kept saying she was a racist because he is black, the complaint indicates.

She further stated that he looked at her and used his two fingers pointing to his eyes and then to her eyes and patted his chest with his hand while looking at her. The manager added that the male came back again to the counter in an attempt to purchase alcohol, but she did not serve him because he was visibly intoxicated. the complaint states.

According to the complaint, the manager stated that she thinks he stole alcohol from inside the beer cave but isn’t sure.

The manager said that the male was out in the parking lot standing beside the car, and she pointed to him, the complaint notes.

According to the complaint, officers walked over to the male and spoke to him. He ignored the officers at first, then looked at them in a “dazed stupor.” Police smelled a high amount of alcohol on his breath and asked him for ID, but he ignored the officer.

The officer again asked the male for ID and he pulled out two cards, one an EBT card and one a local bank card, both in the name of a known woman, the complaint notes.

Officers then placed the male into handcuffs. A search of the male revealed $2.75 U.S. currency, a mask, Chapstick, cell phone, and three mini bottles of Southern Comfort alcohol, the complaint states.

Officers placed the man in the rear of the patrol car and then went inside to speak to the manager. The officer showed her a bottle of the Southern Comfort, and she said that “she knew he stole some.” She took the officer into the beer cave and showed him a pack of Southern Comfort mini bottles. The cellophane wrapper had been ripped open and three bottles were missing, the complaint indicates.

According to the complaint, a known female flagged down officers and said that she brought the male to Sheetz because he asked her to buy him alcohol. She said that he was not supposed to get out of the car. The officer asked her who he was, and she said that she has phone numbers at home of his friends. The officer asked her to call OES with the numbers.

At approximately 7:45 p.m., OES gave officers the phone number of the known woman mentioned earlier. An officer called her, and she stated that Shawn Cadet is her husband. The officer told her what happened and asked her if they could drop him off later, and she agreed, the complaint indicates.

Officers then ran Cadet through OES and was negative on wants/warrants, the complaint notes.

Cadet kept slamming the cage he was contained in and kept saying the officers were (expletive) stupid and racists because he is black, the complaint notes.

Once Cadet calmed down, officers transported him to his wife, and she signed for him at 9:34 p.m., the complaint indicates.

Officers then returned to Sheetz and spoke to the store manager again. She stated that Cadet was in the store for about an hour, and she asked him at least four times to leave, and he did not until right before the officers got there. She also said that she put in the officer’s request for surveillance video, according to the complaint.

Cadet faces the following charges:

– Defiant Trespass Actual Communication To Actor, Misdemeanor 3

– Retail Theft-Take Merchandise, Summary

– Public Drunkenness And Similar Misconduct, Summary

He is currently awaiting a preliminary hearing.

