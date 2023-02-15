7-Day Weather Forecast for Clarion County
Today – Isolated sprinkles before 7am. Cloudy through mid morning, then gradual clearing, with a high near 67. Windy, with a southwest wind 7 to 12 mph increasing to 21 to 26 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 39 mph.
Tonight – Mostly clear, with a low around 41. Southwest wind 13 to 18 mph decreasing to 7 to 12 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 28 mph.
Thursday – Showers, mainly after 8am. High near 59. Light and variable wind becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
Thursday Night – Showers and possibly a thunderstorm before midnight, then showers likely. Low around 30. Breezy, with a south wind 17 to 25 mph becoming west after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 38 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
Friday – Rain and snow showers likely before 8am, then a chance of snow showers. Cloudy, with a high near 35. Breezy, with a northwest wind 16 to 21 mph, with gusts as high as 32 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Friday Night – A slight chance of snow showers before 8pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 19. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Saturday – Sunny, with a high near 40.
Saturday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 27.
Sunday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 48.
Sunday Night = Partly cloudy, with a low around 35.
Washington’s Birthday – A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 46. Chance of precipitation is 40%.
Monday Night – A chance of rain and snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 30. Chance of precipitation is 50%.
Tuesday – A chance of rain and snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 42. Chance of precipitation is 50%.
