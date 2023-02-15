AAA: Gas Prices Dip in Pennsylvania This Week

CLARION CO., Pa. — Gas prices are two cents lower in Western Pennsylvania this week at $3.833 per gallon, according to AAA East Central’s Gas Price Report.

This week’s average prices: Western Pennsylvania Average: $3.833

Average price during the week of February 6, 2023: $3.851

Average price during the week of February 14, 2022: $3.629

Clarion County drivers are paying an average of $3.848 a gallon for regular unleaded gasoline. In Venango County, the standard price is $3.865. Forest County drivers are paying an average of $3.839 a gallon. The average in Jefferson County is $3.781.

The average price of unleaded self-serve gasoline in various areas:

$3.892 Altoona

$3.812 Beaver

$3.888 Bradford

$3.790 Brookville

$3.782 Butler

$3.858 Clarion

$3.774 DuBois

$3.837 Erie

$3.847 Greensburg

$3.832 Indiana

$3.895 Jeannette

$3.840 Kittanning

$3.895 Latrobe

$3.879 Meadville

$3.887 Mercer

$3.750 New Castle

$3.871 New Kensington

$3.891 Oil City

$3.830 Pittsburgh

$3.689 Sharon

$3.786 Uniontown

$3.899 Warren

$3.746 Washington

Trend Analysis:

The national average for a gallon of gas dropped this week by six cents to $3.41. Fewer people fueling up, and lower costs for oil, are behind the price dip. Today’s average is 13 cents more than a month ago and seven cents less than a year ago.

According to new data from the Energy Information Administration (EIA), gas demand dipped slightly from 8.49 million to 8.43 million b/d last week. The current gas demand rate is approximately 700,000 b/d lower than the rate during the first week of February 2022, helping to explain why gas prices are declining. Meanwhile, total domestic gasoline stocks increased significantly by 5 million barrels to 239.6 million barrels last week.

At the close of Wednesday’s formal trading session, West Texas Intermediate increased by $1.33 to settle at $78.47. Crude prices rose last week due to persistent market optimism that global oil demand will be stronger than expected.

Motorists can find current gas prices nationwide, statewide, and countywide at gasprices.aaa.com.

