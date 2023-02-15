 

Abigail (Fye) Simcheck Announces Candidacy for Keystone School Board

Wednesday, February 15, 2023 @ 12:02 AM

Posted by Gavin Fish

abigail_simcheck_2023ASHLAND TOWNSHIP, Pa. (EYT) – Abigail (Fye) Simcheck, a graduate of Keystone High School, has announced her candidacy for Keystone School Board.

Currently serving as a Student Assistance Program Liaison for Armstrong-Indiana-Clarion Drug & Alcohol Commission in Clarion County, Simcheck said a diverse background in education, mental health, and drug and alcohol services, as well as her service in the United States Air Force, will help her as a school board member.

“As a member of the school board, I will devote my time to listening and acting in the best interest of those involved,” Simcheck said.

Simcheck resides in Ashland Township with her husband and their three children. She says they enjoy spending time together cooking out, fishing, swimming, hunting, and farming.

Simcheck is a member of the Kossuth Faith Church of the Nazarene where she says she shares a love for God with her family.

In her candidacy announcement, Simcheck emphasized the need for a “forward-thinking and common-sense approach” to support students and families. She said she believes that the school district must prioritize supporting students’ emotional and physical needs, especially regarding mental health and substance use, before education can become a priority. She plans to build resiliency and remove barriers to student learning by uniting families, schools, and the community.

“I believe that my background and expertise will allow me to contribute positively to the school community,” Simcheck said. “I look forward to the opportunity to serve and work towards a brighter future for Keystone School District.”


