Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Jamaican Jerk Turkey Wraps

The grilled turkey tenderloin and light jalapeno dressing make them a hit!

Ingredients

2 cups broccoli coleslaw mix

1 medium tomato, seeded and chopped



3 tablespoons reduced-fat coleslaw dressing1 jalapeno pepper, seeded and chopped1 tablespoon prepared mustard1-1/2 teaspoons Caribbean jerk seasoning2 turkey breast tenderloins (8 ounces each)4 flour tortillas (8 inches)

Directions

-In a large bowl, toss coleslaw mix, tomato, coleslaw dressing, jalapeno, and mustard.

-Rub seasoning over turkey tenderloins. On a greased grill, cook turkey, covered, over medium heat or broil 4 in. from heat until a thermometer reads 165°, 8-10 minutes on each side. Let stand for 5 minutes.

-Grill tortillas, uncovered, over medium heat until warmed, 45-55 seconds on each side. Thinly slice the turkey; place down the center of the tortillas. Top with coleslaw mixture and roll up.

