Clarion Hospital Foundation Awarding Multiple Health Care Scholarships

CLARION CO., Pa. – The BHS Clarion Hospital Foundation is awarding seven $1,000 scholarships to students interested in a health care profession.

1 – $1,000 Dr. John E. Brooks Memorial Scholarship was created by his family to honor his memory to benefit local students furthering their education in the field of health care.

2 – $1,000 Joseph and Helen Miller Memorial Scholarships were established by the Foundation in honor of the Miller Family.

2 – $1,000 Fran Shope Memorial Scholarships to aid students in the medical field.



for the student with the best essay.awarded to a student who is enrolled in or accepted to a medical school.

The scholarships will be paid directly to the school of the student’s choice in August 2023.

To be eligible, students must meet the following criteria:

– Be a graduate or future graduate of a Clarion County high school;

– Be accepted to a school of post-secondary health care education;

– Have a grade point average of 3.0 or equivalent in the final three years of high school; and

– Plan to pursue their education in nursing, inhalation therapy, lab technology, radiology, physical therapy, occupational therapy, medical technology, or other medical field.

The deadline to submit an application is February 28, 2023.

Applications can be found online at https://www.butlerhealthsystem.org/clarion-hospital/services/bhs-clarion-hospitalfoundation/scholarships/.

If you have additional questions please contact the BHS Clarion Hospital Foundation at 814-226-1258.

