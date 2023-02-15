Dolores R. “Dee” Groves, 82, a current resident of Oil City Healthcare & Rehab Center, a former longtime resident of Colonial Manor in Franklin, died peacefully at 12:57 AM Sunday, February 12, 2023 at UPMC-Northwest in Seneca, with her beloved family by her side.

She was born September 8, 1940 in Franklin, a beloved daughter of the late: Robert J. and Ethel A. Hedglin Rodgers.

Dee was a 1959 graduate of Rocky Grove High School.

She had worked for more than seventeen years as a resident assistant at Polk Center, retiring from there in 2000.

Very active throughout her life, Dee was a lifetime member of The Rocky Grove Volunteer Fire Department ladies auxiliary; a longtime member of the ladies auxiliary of Jesse Greer Franklin Post #1835 V.F.W.; a longtime member of The Secret Pal’s Club of Seneca; and her 500 card club which she participated in with her friends for more than fifty years.

She loved to gamble!

She enjoyed playing BINGO, various forms of poker, and trips to the casino playing the slots whenever she had the chance.

Most important in Dee’s life always was her family, and she especially cherished the fun times she was able to share with her grandchildren, great grandchildren, and great-great grandchildren.

She will be deeply missed by all those who loved her!

She was married in Oil City by the late Reverend Arthur Baker on November 6, 1959 to Robert L. Groves, Sr. He preceded her in death on July 12, 1996.

Dee is survived by a daughter, Dolores A. Kistler of Franklin; and by a son, Robert L. Groves, Jr. also of Franklin; in addition to seven grandchildren; eleven great grandchildren; abd two great-great grandchildren.

Also surviving are two sisters: Ruth Laskey of Seneca; and June A. Horn and her husband, Dale of Oil City; and her brother, Robert J. Rodgers, Jr. and his wife, Nan of Easton; in addition to many loving nieces, nephews, extended family members and close special friends.

In addition to her beloved husband and parents, she was preceded in death by a grandson, Nicholas; and by her daughter-in-law, Patricia Groves.

Friends may call Friday 10 AM until 12 NOON, and again from 2-5 PM in the Timothy E. Hartle Funeral Home, 1328 Elk Street, Franklin. Funeral services will be conducted Friday evening at 5 PM in the funeral home with Reverend David Eames, presiding.

Interment will be in Sunset Hill Memorial Gardens at Cranberry.

Memorial contributions, if desired may be directed to either: The Parkinson Foundation, by visiting: www.parkinson.org; or to The Sudden Infant Death Syndrome Foundation, by visiting: www.sids.org.

Please visit: www.hartlefuneralhome.com for further information and to leave your note of condolence.

