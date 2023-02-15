Eric Weiser Announces Candidacy for Keystone School Board

KNOX, Pa. (EYT) — Eric Weiser, a resident of Knox, has announced his candidacy for the Keystone School Board in Beaver, Callensburg, and Licking Townships.

Weiser is a graduate of North Clarion High School and holds a degree in Business Management from Clarion University, where he also played on the baseball team. He is currently the Quality Control Manager at Swartfager Welding, in Knox, and has prior experience in construction and fiber optic telecommunications.

Weiser says he is “a strong advocate for technical training and believes that it is essential in the current work environment.”

He stated, “While I believe that college is a valuable experience, I also know it’s not for everyone. There is a tremendous need for technical training in the current work environment.”

Weiser has been an active member of the community, serving as the Knox Area Little League Vice President for four years and coaching youth baseball, softball, football, and basketball in Knox for the past eight years. He is currently the Vice President of the Clarion County Softball League.

Weiser is a proud parent of two daughters, Maylin (12) and Scarlett (5), who attend the Keystone School District.

As a parent, he says he “recognizes the strengths and achievements of the school district, but also understands the challenges that lie ahead.” He believes that “the infusion of new energy and leadership can lead Keystone into the future.”

“I am excited to announce my candidacy for the Keystone School Board and look forward to working with the community to provide the best possible education for our children,” Weiser stated.

The upcoming Keystone School Board election will be held on May 17th, 2023.

Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.