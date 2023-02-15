Featured Local Job: Forest County Probation Officer

The Forest County Probation Department is now accepting applications for two full-time Probation Officers.

Hourly pay rates are determined by experience.

Applicants MUST have a Bachelor’s Degree with 18 credit hours in either Behavioral or Social Sciences.

Send resume to:



Forest County Probation Department, ATTENTION MARK E. RHOADS, CHIEF526 Elm Street, Box 8Tionesta, PA 16353

Applications will be accepted until both job vacancies are filled.

EOE



