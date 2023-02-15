Hunter Riley Zang, age 3 months, passed away at home, Saturday February 11, 2023.

Born November 15, 2022 in Oil City, he was a son to Kayla Nicole Hart and Andrew Allen Zang, who survive.

Hunter loved his naps and meal time.

He could always be found snuggling his favorite teddy bear.

He is survived by his parents, Kayla and Andrew; his siblings: Braxton Hart, Ariel Zang, Kaidyn Zang, Colton Zang, and Braylynn Zang; and grandparents: Randy and Missie Hart, Sharon rice and Bill McSwain, and Candie and Calvin Hall.

Also surviving are uncles Matt Hart and R. Evan Moon, and aunts Emily Moon and Kayla Hall, and cousins Haven Gadley, Vince Greco, and Caroline Welch.

A private visitation and service will be held by the family with Elizabeth Blaire officiating.

Condolences may be sent at www.reinselfuneralhome.com.

Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.