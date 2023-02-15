Jace Whitfield Selected as Brookville Equipment Corporation’s Student of the Month
BROOKVILLE, Pa. (EYT) – Jace Whitfield has been selected as Brookville Equipment Corporation’s Jeff Tech Student of the Month for February.
Jace is a senior at Jeff Tech High School, as well as a Mechanical Assembly apprentice at Brookville Equipment Corporation through Jeff Tech’s Co-Op Program.
At Jeff Tech, Jace’s area of focus is Diesel Mechanic, which he chose because he wanted to get his CDL and learn more about diesels. His inspiration comes from his dad and his wanting to do a job similar to his when he grew up.
Jace has been working at Brookville Equipment for almost one year, where he has learned numerous new skills to be able to apply in his personal life, as well as in his professional life. When starting at BROOKVILLE, he was excited about getting field-work experience and learning new skills. Specifically, learning how to work on mining vehicles. He has found he loves when vehicles come in to be rebuilt because you get to tear them apart. While here, he has learned how to operate a crane and how to run BROOKVILLE’s mining equipment.
When Jace isn’t working or at school, he loves to host cookouts with his family, by smoking meat and entertaining friends. He also can be found hunting, fishing, or at the Walston Club, in Punxsutawney, playing corn hole.
After high school, Jace plans to keep living day by day. However, it has always been his dream to move out to Montana and start his own diesel shop.
If you or someone you may know has recently graduated high school, trade school, or college and is interested in a career at Brookville Equipment Corporation you can find a list of available positions by visiting: https://secure4.saashr.com/ta/6153800.careers?CareersSearch
About Brookville Equipment Corporation
Headquartered in Brookville, Pa., in the scenic foothills of the Allegheny forests. Brookville Equipment Corporation is a world-class American manufacturer of innovative powered transportation solutions for the mining/tunneling, rail freight, and passenger transportation industries. BROOKVILLE contributed to the first American manufactured streetcars in the 1950s, and in 2001, has modernized, manufactured, and remanufactured PCC and heritage streetcars and trolleys for the New Orleans Regional Transit Authority (NORTA), the San Francisco Municipal Transportation Authority (SFMTA) and the Southeastern Pennsylvania Transportation Authority (SEPTA).
Building upon the company’s 100+ years of rail-mounted vehicle manufacturing experience and nearly two decades of streetcar manufacturing, BROOKVILLE introduced the innovative Liberty Streetcar design in 2012, with the pilot order delivered to Dallas, Texas, in 2015. Later in 2015, the Liberty Streetcar onboard energy storage system (OESS) was honored with the LRTA’s Global Light Rail Award for “Technical Innovation of the Year.” Additional Liberty Streetcars are currently in operation for QLINE Detroit, Oklahoma City Streetcar, and The Hop in Milwaukee. The Liberty NXT design is currently on order for Valley Metro’s Tempe Streetcar, Sound Transit’s Line T, and Portland Streetcar.
