Jason McMillen Announces Candidacy for Keystone School Board

KNOX, Pa. (EYT) – Jason McMillen, a lifelong resident of the Keystone School District, has announced his candidacy for the Keystone School District Board.

As a parent of two children currently attending Keystone, McMillen says he is eager to use his experience and knowledge to improve and move the district forward.

McMillen currently serves as the General Manager at Champion Modular in Strattanville, where he

“oversees 200 employees and manages a multi-million-dollar budget.” His career path began as a Drafter, Sales Representative, Sales Manager, and eventually led to his current position.

McMillen points out that he did not follow a traditional secondary education path and instead attended Triangle Tech in DuBois after graduating from Keystone High School. He says “he brings a strong focus on occupational skills that will qualify students for employment in trade and technical occupations.”

McMillen has served his community as a volunteer firefighter in Knox for over 25 years, holding offices of President, Secretary, Assistant Chief, and Head of the Finance Committee. He has also volunteered on the Baseball Association for five years as treasurer and a coach.

McMillen resides in Knox with his wife, Alicia, and their two sons, Sean and Evan. He says “he believes that Keystone School District has a vital role in developing the next generation of workers for the county’s manufacturing industry.”

“The thing that excites me most about this opportunity is being able to bring my background from a manufacturing job to help develop and grow our children,” he said. “Clarion County is full of manufacturing jobs, and it’s time for our school district to help develop the children that can be the future of this county.”

The Keystone School Board election is set to be held on May 17th, 2023.

