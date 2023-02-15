Knox Man Arrested Following High-Speed Chase, Charged with Illegal Firearms & DUI

SHIPPENVILLE BOROUGH, Pa (EYT) – Clarion-based State Police charged a Knox man with a laundry list of charges following a high-speed chase that began in Knox Borough and ended in Shippenville.

According to court documents, PSP Clarion filed criminal charges against 31-year-old Tyler Quinton McBride, of Knox, in Magisterial District Judge Jarah Lee Heeter’s office on Monday, February 13.

The charges stem from an incident that occurred around 10:30 p.m. on Friday, February 10, that began in the Borough of Knox involving Tyler McBride.

According to a criminal complaint, a trooper from PSP Clarion was patrolling in Knox Borough when a white in color Chevrolet sedan passed him at a very high rate of speed on State Route 208 near Beach Auto Tires. The trooper followed the vehicle into Knox Borough. The vehicle continued at a high rate of speed, at approximately 80 MPH, and did not stop for the stop sign at Main Street and East State Street.

The vehicle then made a left turn onto East State Street and took off at an even higher rate of speed. At this time, the trooper initiated his emergency lights and sirens. The vehicle did not stop for a solid red light at East State Street and Miller Street, the complaint continues.

The vehicle then made a left tum onto Fulton Road. It was still traveling at a high rate of speed, and the vehicle did not use a turn signal and did not stop for the stop sign at Fulton Road and State Route 322. The vehicle then made a right turn traveling east on State Route 322. The vehicle crossed the center line and fog line several times, according to the complaint.

The white Chevy continued to travel at a high rate of speed, at approximately 90 MPH, and made a left turn at Main Street (State Route 322) and 2nd Street in Shippenville Borough. The vehicle did not use a turn signal, the complaint notes.

The vehicle then made a right turn through a front yard at 130 North 2nd Street and came out onto Motter Street. The vehicle continued to North School Street (State Route 208), the complaint continues.

The trooper initiated a PIT (precision immobilization technique) maneuver on the vehicle at Motter Street and North School Street (State Route 208). The PIT was ineffective, and the vehicle continued west on North School Street (State Route 208). The vehicle attempted to make a right turn from North School Street (State Route 208) to Main St (State Route 322). The trooper again initiated a PIT. It again was ineffective, according to the complaint.

The vehicle continued west on Main Street. The trooper again initiated a PIT, and the vehicle went off the road and struck a mailbox. The vehicle came back onto Main Street and a successful PIT was conducted, the complaint states.

At this point, the driver put his hands up and surrendered without further incident. The driver was identified by Photo ID as Tyler Quinton McBride, who was searched and placed into PSP Patrol Unit, the complaint states.

The complaint further notes a 9 mm handgun was located on McBride’s hip. While securing the vehicle, the trooper could see a rifle and a sawed-off shotgun in the back seat area of the vehicle. Further inspection of the rifle discovered the serial number had been filed off.

While on scene, McBride was falling asleep while in the Patrol Unit. McBride had glassy bloodshot eyes, cottonmouth, grinding teeth, and eyelid tremors. McBride was read his O’Connell warnings DL-26 (a form that law enforcement uses to advise a person of their inability to refuse a chemical test under Section 1547 (Implied Consent) of the Pennsylvania Vehicle Code) and taken to Clarion Hospital for a chemical test of blood, according to the complaint.

After the scene was secured, it was discovered the registration plate on the vehicle was not the proper plate for the Chevrolet sedan. The registration, inspection was expired, the complaint notes.

McBridge was arraigned on February 11 at 2:30 a.m. in front of Magisterial District Judge Jarah Lee Heeter on the following charges:

Possession of Firearm w/Manufacturer Number Altered, Etc., Felony 2 Flight To Avoid Apprehension/Trial/Punishment, Felony 3 Fleeing Or Attempting To Elude Officer, Felony 3 Make Repairs/Sell/Etc. Offense Weapon, Misdemeanor 1 Driving Under Influence Of Alcohol/Controlled Substance, Misdemeanor Driving Under Influence Of Alcohol/Controlled Substance, Misdemeanor Driving While Bac .02 Or Greater While License Suspended, Summary Driver To Stop Damage-Unattend Veh/Prop, S Duties At Stop Sign, S (three counts) Pa Veh Reg Expired Within 60 Days, S Driving w/o a License, S Careless Driving, S Reckless Driving, S Fail To Use Safety Belt – Driver And Vehicle Occupant, S Operat Veh w/o Valid Inspect, S Oper Veh w/o Req’D Financ Resp, S Fail To Carry Regist, S Fraudulent Use/Removal Of Reg Plate, S Failure To Stop At Red Signal, S Disregard Traffic Lane (Single), S Driving At Safe Speed, S No Turn Signal, S (five counts)

Bail was denied, citing, “Based on Trooper’s first-hand observations, Defendant poses danger to public and a flight risk,” and McBridge was lodged in the Clarion County Jail.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for February 28 at 10:45 a.m. in Clarion County Central Court.

