Letter to the Editor: Evaluating the Ties Between Social Security, GOP

The following letter was submitted by Christine Adams.

People I thought were intelligent were commenting to me last week that surely the Republican Party would never cut Social Security. Where have they been? President GW Bush declared he had a “mandate” to cut Social Security after he was re-elected.

He was wrong.

Paul Ryan, Republican Speaker of the House, attempted to balance the budget by cutting Social Security. He was out of office soon after. Three current powerful GOP politicians, Rick Scott, Ron Johnson, and Mike Lee are on video advocating cutting Social Security.

Senator Lindsay Graham wants to raise the Retirement age when you can receive Social Security- that’s a definite cut.

Not one of these GOP politicians mentioned that they are not paying the same percentage of their income into the insurance that is Social Security as we are. There is a cap of $160,200 this year on taxation to support Social Security.

They all, I’m sure, make more money than that. Millionaires, billionaires, and other people who earn more than $160,200 are not paying their fair share. And they don’t want to talk about it. They don’t want you to know you can simply google “Social Security cap” and find out the current artificial ceiling.

If wealthy people paid their fair share, the rest of us could retire earlier if we want or need to, and benefits for all of us could be raised higher than the raise we did get this year.

Over and over again, it comes down to, “if only the wealthy pay their fair share!”

President Joe Biden, who has pledged to protect Social Security, has also pledged not to raise taxes on those earning less than $400,000.

There is now, new this year, a 15% minimum tax for wealthy corporations. Many of the wealthiest corporations in America, who raised prices for you, paid zero last year. They got refunds of our tax dollars!!!

President Biden does not want you to pay higher taxes—the GOP politicians do. There’s been a decades long propaganda campaign to tell people Social Security is dying. Wrong. Truth is dying in America and it has drastically accelerated over the last six years. There is absolutely no reason to bleed money from seniors and the disabled, but that’s the GOP way—for decades.

Propaganda works, propaganda hurts, and they know it. The GOP just don’t care.

