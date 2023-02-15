Maxine Joanne McNaughton, 92, of Rimersburg, PA, passed away on Monday, Feb. 13, 2023 at Clarion Hospital.

She was born June 6, 1930 in Brady’s Bend, Armstrong Co., PA, the daughter of Marlowe and Martha (Colwell) Courson.

Maxine was a longtime resident of Madison Township and served as the township’s secretary for 21 years.

She was a member of St. Richard’s Roman Catholic Church. Maxine’s calling in life was to care for her family and she also enjoyed canning and quilting.

Maxine was the matriarch of the family and she was always there to help and support her 13 children in any way she could.

She will be best remembered for her generosity her kindness, her faithfulness and her smile.

Maxine had thirteen children including sons, James McNaughton and wife, Joyce, of Tucson, AZ, Kenneth McNaughton and wife, Sharon, of Butler, Karl McNaughton, of Rimersburg, Michael McNaughton and wife, Kate, of Rimersburg, Edward McNaughton, of Tucson, AZ, Joseph McNaughton, of Callensburg, Neal Patrick McNaughton who passed away on Feb. 16, 2022, Richard McNaughton and wife, Denise, of Rimersburg, Frank McNaughton, of Rimersburg, Keith McNaughton and wife, Patricia, of Parker, and Dale McNaughton, of Tucson, AZ; daughters, Rita DeSanto and husband, Mike, of Fairmount City, and Lucretia Hollobaugh and husband, Shawn, of New Bethlehem; 27 grandchildren; 28 great-grandchildren; brothers, Eugene Courson, of Barnesville, PA and Wayne Colwell and wife, Judith, of Lake Oswego, OR; and sister, Lois Miller, of Eldersburg, MD.

Maxine was preceded in death by her parents and husband, Richard J. McNaughton, whom she married on Sept. 6, 1947 and who passed away on May 9, 2009.

Relatives and friends will be received from 6-8 PM on Thursday, Feb. 16 2023 at Bauer-Hillis Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 758 Main Street, Rimersburg.

Additional visitation will be from 9:30-10:30 AM on Friday, Feb. 17, 2023, at the funeral home.

Following the visitation, a blessing service will take place at St. Eusebius Cemetery, with Pastor Tim Shimmons officiating.

Interment will be in St. Eusebius Cemetery, East Brady, PA.

Arrangements are being handled by Bauer-Hillis Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc.

For those unable to attend services or anyone wishing to send an online condolence to Maxine’s family please visit www.bauerhillisfuneral.com.

Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.