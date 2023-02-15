Abigail (Fye) Simcheck Announces Candidacy for Keystone School Board

ASHLAND TOWNSHIP, Pa. (EYT) – Abigail (Fye) Simcheck is pleased to announce her candidacy for Keystone School Board.

Simcheck is currently a Student Assistance Program Liaison for Armstrong-Indiana-Clarion Drug & Alcohol Commission serving Clarion County Schools.

A former graduate from Keystone High School, Simcheck served in the United States Air Force at Ellsworth AFB, SD. While on active duty, she graduated from National American University with a Bachelor of Science in Management. She then relocated to Virginia, earned her Master of Science in Elementary Education from Old Dominion University, and was employed as a 3rd and 5th grade teacher. Upon moving back to her hometown, Simcheck worked for Venango County as a Mental Health and Drug & Alcohol Student Assistance Program Liaison and then as a Senior Program Specialist for addiction serving the schools and community.

Simcheck lives in Ashland Township with her husband, Jeremy, and their three children (Nicholas, Mason, & Katelyn). She is very dedicated to her family, and they have fun spending time together cooking out, fishing, swimming, hunting, and farming. They also share a love for God and enjoy attending church at the Kossuth Faith Church of the Nazarene.

An area of expertise Simcheck will contribute to the school community is her background. Simcheck exhibits an extensive background in education, mental health, and drug & alcohol.

“Now more than ever, students and families need support from the school and community to fight stigma surrounding mental health and substance use. After the emotional and physical needs of students and families are met, education can once again become a priority, allowing students to achieve lifelong success,” notes Simcheck.

“I am extremely passionate about bringing a new, forward-thinking, and common-sense approach to Keystone School District. Students and families have many daily obstacles, and I will strive to unite our families, school, and community to build resiliency and remove barriers to student learning. As a member of the school board, I will devote my time to listening and acting in the best interest of those involved.”

Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.