Patricia Marie Mortimer, 87, of Rimersburg, passed away Sunday evening, February 12, 2023 at her residence.

She was born on September 17, 1935 in Oil City; daughter of the late Meade H. and Evelyn Hetick Rudolph.

Patricia married James C. “Jim” Mortimer in June 15, 1957, who preceded her in death on January 30, 1999.

She attended Saint Joseph Catholic High School in Oil City and graduated as Class Salutatorian in 1953.

She worked at numerous places including: Oil City National Transit Building, South Penn Oil Company as Secretary for 4 years, and Rimersburg Record and Leader Vindicator Newspapers in Rimersburg as office manager for 23 years, until she retired.

Patricia was a member of the Saint Joseph Catholic Church in Oil City and the Saint Richard Catholic Church in Rimersburg.

She was also a member of the Seneca Rocks Audubon Society, Ducks Unlimited, and many Red Hat Societies.

Patricia loved to attend many local committees and public events.

She enjoyed “the old school” film photography, taking thousands of photos for business and pleasure.

Where ever she visited, people, places or things would become her target for a snapshot.

Patricia also loved nature, flowers, vegetable gardens, and reading.

She was a gifted artist with a paint brush, creating scenic masterpieces or playing a classical or popular hit on the piano.

Always being on the lookout for a road trip, she traveled to many places including Eastern United States, New England being a highlight along with the Clarion River, Cook Forest, Buttermilk Falls on Leatherwood Creek, and Tionesta and it’s Creekside.

She always kept herself busy working, writing letters, or just listening and always ready to be a shoulder to cry on.

Pat is survived by her son, J. Matthew Mortimer of Rimersburg; 2 granddaughters, Rachel Forsythe and her husband, Chad, of Knox and Sarah Myers and her husband, Steve, of Parker; and her great grandchildren, Evan and Matthew Forsythe of Knox and Natlie and Ezra Myers of Parker; along with many nieces and nephews, friends, and her feline friends, Little Missy and Bucky Boy.

In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her son, Mark J. Mortimer.

A memorial service will be held at 6 p.m. on Friday, February 17, 2023 at the Burns Funeral Home and Crematorium, Inc. in Rimersburg with Rev. Tom Young, pastor of the Williamsburg Community Bible Church of God, officiating.

Interment will take place in the Rimersburg Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made in Patricia’s honor to the Eccles-Lesher Memorial Library, 673 Main Street, Rimersburg, PA 16248 or to the Alzheimer’s Association, 2595 Interstate Drive, Suite 100, Harrisburg, PA 17110.

Online condolences can be sent to the family by visiting www.rvburnsfuneralhome.com.

Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.