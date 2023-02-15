Police Attempting to Identify Man Accused of Stealing $300 From Clarion Coin Laundry

MONROE TWP., Pa. (EYT) – State Police in Clarion are asking for the public’s help with information related to a theft in Monroe Township.

According to Clarion-based State Police, the incident happened on Friday, February 10, at the Clarion Coin Laundry located at 120 Staples Plaza, in Monroe Township, Clarion County.

Police say the male is seen on video surveillance taking a money bag with $300.00 in it.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact PSP Clarion at 814-226-1710.

Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.