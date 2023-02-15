Police Respond to Three-Vehicle Chain-Reaction Crash on Route 322

CRANBERRY TWP., Pa. (EYT) – State Police in Franklin responded to a three-vehicle chain-reaction collision on Route 322 on Tuesday afternoon.

(Photos courtesy of James Deemer.)

According to Franklin-based State Police, the crash occurred around 4:02 p.m. on Tuesday, February 14, on U.S. Route 322, in Cranberry Township, Venango County.

Police say a 2019 Toyota RAV4 operated by 56-year-old Lisa M. McQuiston, of Cranberry, was traveling west when it was slowed down for traffic that was ahead waiting to make a left turn into a driveway.

McQuiston’s vehicle was struck from behind by a 2011 Chevrolet Suburban driven by 57-year-old Steven W. Smock, of Emlenton.

The impact caused McQuiston’s vehicle to leave the right lane of travel and cross over into oncoming traffic, subsequently colliding with a 1995 Toyota Tacoma driven by 51-year-old Scot A. Snyder, of Venus, which was traveling west.

The force of the impact then sent Snyder’s vehicle off the roadway where it struck a utility pole.

All operators refused treatment at the scene and stated they may seek treatment on their own.

Smock’s passenger—34-year-old Steven W. Smock Jr., of Parker—also suffered possible injuries.

Smock’s vehicle sustained heavy front-end damage with airbag deployment but was driven from the scene.

McQuiston’s vehicle received disabling damage and was towed from the scene by O’Neil Service.

Snyder’s vehicle was also disabled from the crash and was towed by Gatesman Auto Body.

Seneca Volunteer Fire Department also assisted on scene.

Penelec stated the power was shut off for several hours until repairs could be made to the pole.

According to police, Smock was charged with a traffic violation.

