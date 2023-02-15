 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email [email protected]

Free Classifieds

 
 
 
 
 
 

SPONSORED BY H&R BLOCK

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

 

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

 
 
 
 

Police Respond to Three-Vehicle Chain-Reaction Crash on Route 322

Wednesday, February 15, 2023 @ 12:02 AM

Posted by Jacob Deemer

IMG_8001 (1)CRANBERRY TWP., Pa. (EYT) – State Police in Franklin responded to a three-vehicle chain-reaction collision on Route 322 on Tuesday afternoon.

(Photos courtesy of James Deemer.)

According to Franklin-based State Police, the crash occurred around 4:02 p.m. on Tuesday, February 14, on U.S. Route 322, in Cranberry Township, Venango County.

Police say a 2019 Toyota RAV4 operated by 56-year-old Lisa M. McQuiston, of Cranberry, was traveling west when it was slowed down for traffic that was ahead waiting to make a left turn into a driveway.

McQuiston’s vehicle was struck from behind by a 2011 Chevrolet Suburban driven by 57-year-old Steven W. Smock, of Emlenton.

The impact caused McQuiston’s vehicle to leave the right lane of travel and cross over into oncoming traffic, subsequently colliding with a 1995 Toyota Tacoma driven by 51-year-old Scot A. Snyder, of Venus, which was traveling west.

The force of the impact then sent Snyder’s vehicle off the roadway where it struck a utility pole.

IMG_7997 (1)

All operators refused treatment at the scene and stated they may seek treatment on their own.

Smock’s passenger—34-year-old Steven W. Smock Jr., of Parker—also suffered possible injuries.

Smock’s vehicle sustained heavy front-end damage with airbag deployment but was driven from the scene.

McQuiston’s vehicle received disabling damage and was towed from the scene by O’Neil Service.

Snyder’s vehicle was also disabled from the crash and was towed by Gatesman Auto Body.

Seneca Volunteer Fire Department also assisted on scene.

Penelec stated the power was shut off for several hours until repairs could be made to the pole.

According to police, Smock was charged with a traffic violation.

IMG_8004 (1)

IMG_8003

IMG_8005


Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2023 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.