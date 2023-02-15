 

Police Seek Information on Burglary of Jenks Township Business

Wednesday, February 15, 2023 @ 12:02 AM

Posted by Jacob Deemer

policeJENKS TWP., Pa. (EYT) — Police are asking the public for information regarding an incident of burglary.

According to a release issued by PSP Marienville on Tuesday, February 14, troopers responded to a report of a burglary at a business on Chestnut Street in Jenks Township, Forest County.

Police say an unknown individual(s) broke into the business of the Forest Fire BBQ sometime between 3:00 p.m. on Friday, January 20, and 2:00 p.m. on Tuesday, February 7.

The victim is a known 46-year-old Marienville man.

This investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact PSP Marienville at 814-927-5253.


