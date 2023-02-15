Richard Glenn Boddorf, 90, of New Bethlehem, went home to be with his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, on Saturday evening, February 11, 2023, at his home surrounded by his family.

Born on November 28, 1932, in Fairmount City, he was the son of the late Irvin C. and Hazel C. (McDevitt) Boddorf.

Glenn served his country during the Korean War with the US Army from 1953 to 1955.

He worked for almost 30 years at Crawford Furniture in Fairmount City.

He was a member of the First Church of God in New Bethlehem.

He also along with his wife, Phyllis, were janitors at the First Church of God for many years.

He enjoyed spending time with his family and watching westerns.

Glenn was married on August 15, 1953, to Phyllis A. (George) Boddorf and she survives.

He is also survived by three children, Diane (Frank) LaBorde of Oak Ridge, Patty Van Hise of New Bethlehem, and Tim (Chris) Boddorf of Pensacola, FL, eight grandchildren, Michelle (Patrick) Slagle and Heather (Greg) Foringer, both of New Bethlehem, Alex (Rikki) LaBorde of Timblin, Chantelle (Danny) Fox of Redding, CA, Chenoa Woods of Los Alamitos, CA, Tori (Kevin) Lemus of Omaha, NE, Julie (Fillipo) Lombardo of Cranberyy Township, and Jennifer Demming of Pensacola, FL. fourteen great grandchildren, seven great great grandchildren, a brother, Kenneth Boddorf and his wife, Winnie of New Bethlehem, brothers-in-law, Bernard (Pauline) George of Dayton, OH, Homer (Grace) George of Fairmount City, and Roy (Ann) George of New Castle, and a sister-in-law, Karen Rupp of New Bethlehem.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a daughter, Carla Fisher, and a brother and his wife, Robert and Barbara Boddorf.

A Celebration of Life service will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, February 17, 2023, at the First Church of God in New Bethlehem with Pastor Zach Lays officiating.

Immediately following the service, the Walter W. Craig Post # 354 of New Bethlehem American Legion will honor their fallen comrade.

The family suggests that in lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the First Church of God General Fund, 418 Brian Lane New Bethlehem, Pa. 16242.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.alcornfuneralhome.com.

The Alcorn Funeral Home in Hawthorn is handling the arrangements.

